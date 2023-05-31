Ask a poet

God blesses America.

The United States thinks it is omnipotent.

But Americans themselves are impotent.

They have no control over what their leaders think or do.

Have you noticed that the United States does cyber espionage

While everyone else hacks?

If you want to understand the United states

You should listen to a 72 year old

Progressive poet-pacifist . . .

The United States has a power.

It used to have resources too.

But now it is a post industrial culture

That must rely on the resources of other nations

To maintain its advantage.

As other countries acquire their own power rings,

The United States loses its edge.

(The United States is like an old magician

Who relied on one trick

And now everyone knows how he did it.)

The United States government is a two party system.

It squanders its energy shadow-boxing.

It is beating itself to a pulp.

America actually believes that it is a democracy

Because it has a Constitution and Bill of Rights

But it is a racist country with fascist leanings.

It has only ever been a democracy in principle.

The United States is ideologically unstable.

It can’t be trusted.

Its treaties aren’t worth the virtual paper they are written on.

Once a president has been in office for two years

People start paying more attention

To who is going to replace him,

Whoever is wearing the power ring.

The United States is basically an arms dealer.

It will sell weapons to anyone

Who won’t use those weapons against it for 3 years

Three years is how long it takes to forget

What was important three years ago.

The price of the weapons system includes training.

If you buy the weapon you get a team of yokels in camouflage

Who will bring their own beer

And make off-color jokes about the culture of the buyer.

So you will want to learn how to use those weapons quickly

So you can send those bros home as fast as possible

Just for your own sanity.