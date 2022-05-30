To John Ashbery

The 1950s were the “unendurable age”

I agree

Boy, do I agree

But I was too young to know

How bad it was

Only in looking back . . .

Now here we are in another

Unendurable age

I’m not sure when it started

Or when it will end

Or if it will end in my lifetime

It’s not personal My car

works, for now Our garden

is coming up My clothes

are clean There is food

In the fridge, the pantry

And the basement Potable

well water from the tap

I like my neighbors well enough

Hey, let’s go fishing There we can talk by the river I don’t fish but if you fish

that will be good enough I know a good spot It’s quiet and peaceful there

My father took me fishing

When I was little

He baited the hook for me

I didn’t want to hurt the worm

He caught a sunfish

Just to show me how easy it was

Silver-gold in the sun

He konked it on the head

Tossed it in the bucket

And rebaited the line

I said I want to go home

Defending my reason for not fishing

Was endurable

But that was just the tip of the iceberg

Killing seemed like a big part of life

Hey, let’s go fishing There we can talk by the river I don’t fish but if you fish

that will be good enough I know a good spot It’s quiet and peaceful there

I had nightmares

Of the end of the world in the unendurable age

One day we went for a family outing

To look at bomb shelters

My father was most interested

In the hand-operated air exchanger

I asked,

Where is the bathroom?

I was seven

Bathrooms were important

I used to play in a place called Pink Ravine

It wasn’t pink

But it was my favorite place

To spend a summer afternoon

With friends

The farmer who owned the land

Had a stand-off with the cops

His son got drunk

And hurt someone

So the cops followed him home

They barricaded the door

There was an exchange of gunfire

No one got hurt

But my mother wouldn’t let me

Play in Pink Ravine any more

Hey, let’s go fishing There we can talk by the river I don’t fish but if you fish

that will be good enough I know a good spot It’s quiet and peaceful there

The unendurable age was very much the world of

Roosevelt on the dime

That I was born into in 1951

Lincoln on the penny

And Washington on the quarter

Watching over everything

The little metal fathers

Trust in something bigger than

My tree house

And my key collection

Got me through the unendurable age

I believed in Howard Johnson’s

27 flavors

I believed in Roosevelt’s power

To buy me a candy bar

I believed in ocean liners

Hey, let’s go fishing There we can talk by the river I don’t fish but if you fish

that will be good enough I know a good spot It’s quiet and peaceful there