Another poem about

Not Florida so much

Not pure white birds

that hunt like dinosaurs

Not lizards

crossing the sidewalk

in colors that remind me

of the psychedelic sixties

Not palm tees sedately

waiting for the next hurricane

Not boats as big as

the house my uncle lived in

in Fort Lauderdale in the 60s

or I mean the 50s

when I was 8

when I had no choice

but to grow up

to realize that I have no control

over what kind of world I live in

I’m sorry dear ones of

the future

but it’s true

I take no responsibility for this

I will just board my jet

hoping for a safe flight home

but I will be back

and when I am

I will sing for the seagulls again

because they were such a good audience

and I will pluck plastic

from the seaweed

and I will walk the beach at dusk

to the blowing rocks

and maybe my son

will walk with me

and we will note how the ocean

at high tide is that much closer

to the high-rise condos

that appear so proud and ephemeral

like elaborate mollusks

that grow by extending

their patterns

in lime and pearl

until the boneless builder

deep within

curls up and dies