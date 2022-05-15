I lay down on the couch on a hot afternoon

And got lost in the thought

That this old world needs a make-over.

Right then I had a vision:

I saw Spirit reshaping everything.

Whole populations were melting back into clay.

I focused my vision like a microscope

And saw amazing things:

The fern became a rock,

The rock, a rabbit,

The rabbit, a turtle

The turtle, a pepper

A Chrisitan, a Buddhist

A Hindu, a Jew.

Then I saw Creator shaping a bird with my name on it.

Wait a second!

(I am trying to be a good creation,

But I thought I would be a person again!)

May I be a person?

In this vision, which runs kind of like a trailer,

Spirit frowned and turned to me.

You only get to be a person two times in a row

If you die when you are close to a breakthrough.

Me: I thought I was!

No, you weren’t.

Me: What about the Christian who you are bringing back as a Buddhist?

And the Hindu

You just refashioned as a Jew?

Everybody who adheres to a strong faith

In any religion, faith, doctrine or theology is close to a breakthrough

And gets to be reborn in another faith . . .

Or as an atheist.

You were just a dreamer and a poet,

So you get to be a bird. Stop complaining.

With that, Creator turned and kept fashioning

The bird that I will be.

Then everything got fuzzy and I got up

Remembering there was some kombucha in the fridge.